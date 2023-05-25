Murdaugh's Atty Friend Cops To Role In $4.3M Estate Fraud

By Henrik Nilsson (May 25, 2023, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Former personal injury lawyer Cory Fleming entered a guilty plea on Thursday in South Carolina federal court for conspiring with former attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh to steal money from a $4.3 million settlement from Murdaugh's housekeeper's estate after she died from a fall at his South Carolina home....

