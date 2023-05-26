Ticketmaster Seeks $3.6M Fees For Beating 'Weak' Patent Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (May 26, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Ticketmaster asked a Texas federal judge Thursday to award $3.6 million in attorney fees and interest for beating at trial Global eTicket Exchange's claims that Ticketmaster's ticket-scanning technology infringes its patent, arguing Global eTicket "doggedly" and improperly litigated the meritless case using irrelevant evidence of Ticketmaster's alleged market dominance....

