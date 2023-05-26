Richard Prince Challenges Part Of Art Show Copyright Loss

By Jasmin Boyce (May 26, 2023, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Artist Richard Prince is urging a New York federal judge to partially reconsider a May order that rebuffed his bid to beat two photographers' claims that he poached their copyrighted imagery for an Instagram-inspired art installation, arguing the court relied on "materially different" precedent for an aspect of the ruling....

