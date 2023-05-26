Home Depot Wants Locks Law DQ'd In Mower Accident Suit

By Jake Maher (May 26, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Home Depot moved this week to disqualify its opponents' legal team in a New Jersey personal injury suit, arguing that the firm cannot represent both the man driving a lawn mower and his 8-year-old daughter — whose foot was run over by the mower — due to a conflict of interest....

