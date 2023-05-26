Biden's Stance On Investor-State Arbitration Still Murky

By Caroline Simson (May 26, 2023, 10:54 PM EDT) -- More than 30 federal lawmakers sent a letter this month urging the Biden administration to support the Honduran government in its fight against a U.S.-based developer's staggering multibillion-dollar claim, but there's reason to be dubious the White House will follow through....

