PayPal Renews Challenge To CFPB Fee Disclosure Rule

By Katie Buehler (May 30, 2023, 6:06 PM EDT) -- PayPal Inc. has renewed its Washington, D.C., federal court challenge to an allegedly unlawful and unconstitutional Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule requiring certain digital wallet providers to include fee disclosures similar to prepaid debit cards, while the bureau has launched a bid to keep in place what it claims is a reasonable regulation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS