Albertsons, Kroger Slam 'Baseless' $25B Merger Challenge

By Ryan Harroff (May 26, 2023, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Albertsons Cos. Inc., the Kroger Co. and private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP all urged a California federal court to throw out a challenge to the two grocers' $25 billion merger deal, harshly criticizing the case brought by a group of customers claiming the deal is anti-competitive....

