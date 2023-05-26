OppFi Sued Over 160% APR Rent-A-Bank Allegations In Wash.

By Sydney Price (May 26, 2023, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Opportunity Financial LLC has been hit with a proposed class suit alleging its 160% annual percentage rate exceeds the 25% cap in Washington state and that it contracts banks in other states to bypass the law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS