Restaurant Software Co. Brass Face Suit Over Sunken Deal

By Katryna Perera (May 26, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of restaurant software company Olo Inc. has sued several of the company's current and former board members and executives in Delaware Chancery Court alleging they breached their fiduciary duties by failing to disclose that a partnership with Subway would be ending, which allegedly led to a stock price decline....

