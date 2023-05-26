Baker Hughes Wants Out Of Workers' 'Threadbare' 401(k) Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (May 26, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Baker Hughes Holdings LLC urged a Texas federal court to toss a lawsuit from a proposed class of ex-workers alleging an employee 401(k) plan lost millions due to unreasonably high record-keeping fees, calling accusations that a vendor was allowed to illegally profit off of plan funds "threadbare assertions."...

