Meta Largely Beats Copyright Suit Over Embedding, For Good

By Gina Kim (May 26, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge permanently ended most of a photographer's proposed copyright class action against Meta over embedding features that misappropriated and altered his photos into thumbnails, questioning "who would be deceived by a photo that is clearly cropped and resized" the way other thumbnails appear elsewhere on Facebook....

