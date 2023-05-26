CBS Class Attys Seek 27.5% Fee In $167.5M Del. Settlement

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 26, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for former CBS Corp. stockholders are seeking more than $45 million in fees for their work on a $167.5 million settlement to end class litigation over alleged damages arising from the company's $30 billion merger in 2019 with Viacom Inc., the attorneys told the Delaware Chancery Court in a stipulation filed Friday....

