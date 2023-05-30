FCA Wants Non-Fire Claims Tossed In Engine Defect Suit

By Mike Curley (May 30, 2023, 7:11 PM EDT) -- FCA US LLC has asked a Michigan federal court to hand it a win in a proposed class action alleging its EcoDiesel engines can cause fires, saying those plaintiffs whose vehicles never experienced a fire don't have standing for their claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS