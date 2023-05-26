Seattle Patients Bring Mold Claims After Class Gets Trimmed

By Greg Lamm (May 26, 2023, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Patients and their relatives individually claim that Seattle Children's Hospital is negligent for a dangerous mold exposure that spread in air-handling systems, according to lawsuits filed this week after a judge slashed an attempt to consolidate claims like theirs because damages questions were not common and the court would not be able to determine numerosity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS