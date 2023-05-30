Geico Asks Full 5th Circ. To Reconsider Class Cert. Ruling

By Jennifer Mandato (May 30, 2023, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Geico urged the Fifth Circuit to grant an en banc rehearing of the court's decision to affirm the certification of a class of policyholders claiming the insurer underpaid the actual cash value of their totaled vehicles, arguing the appellate court contradicted U.S. Supreme Court and circuit precedent....

