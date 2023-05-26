Flint Still Violating Water Pipe Deal, Groups Say

By Danielle Ferguson (May 26, 2023, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Activists asked a Michigan federal judge Friday to hold the city of Flint in contempt for again failing to comply with the settlement it reached to replace lead service lines, accusing Flint of failing to meet restoration reporting requirements and missing another deadline to determine which properties still need restoration....

