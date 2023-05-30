Former FDA Officials Say Fosamax Claims Aren't Barred

By Emily Field (May 30, 2023, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials told the Third Circuit if it rules that patients' claims that Merck failed to warn that its osteoporosis drug Fosamax caused certain fractures are preempted, drug companies would be encouraged to hold back safety data....

