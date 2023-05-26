DLA Piper Beats Chinese Co.'s 'Untimely' Malpractice Suit

By Lauren Berg (May 26, 2023, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Chinese tech company that accused DLA Piper of dropping it like a "hot potato" in the midst of an investor suit brought its claims too late, a New York federal judge ruled Friday, throwing out the legal malpractice case against the BigLaw firm and one of its partners....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS