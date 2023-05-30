Guatemala Says Power Co. Continuing To Ignore $1.8M Award

By Ali Sullivan (May 30, 2023, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Guatemala is escalating its efforts to drag a no-show Israeli energy company into court over an unpaid $1.8 million arbitration award, telling a New York federal court that IC Power Asia Development Ltd. should be ordered to show cause as to why it should not be held in contempt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS