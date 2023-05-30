KPMG Partly To Blame For Credit Suisse's Demise, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera (May 30, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A Credit Suisse shareholder filed a proposed class action in New York federal court on Tuesday alleging that global auditing firm KPMG and more than a dozen of its partners contributed to the years of mismanagement at the bank that ultimately led to its collapse earlier this year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS