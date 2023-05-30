US Goes After Counterfeit Drug Labeling With New Sanctions

By Caleb Symons (May 30, 2023, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued new sanctions on Tuesday against a slate of Chinese and Mexican businesses that it says offer equipment to disguise counterfeit pills, marking the federal government's latest effort to crack down on fentanyl proliferation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS