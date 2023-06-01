Six Flags Hit With Suit Over Unpaid Walking Time

By George Woolston (June 1, 2023, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Six Flags Great Adventure employee has filed a proposed class action against the amusement park, alleging that it is violating New Jersey wage laws by not paying workers for the time it takes them to go through security screenings and walk across the park to their work locations....

