Elizabeth Holmes Begins 11-Year Prison Sentence In Texas

By Dorothy Atkins (May 30, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes reported to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas on Tuesday to begin serving the 11-year, three-month sentence for her four-count investor fraud conviction, two weeks after the Ninth Circuit denied her bail pending the outcome of her appeal....

