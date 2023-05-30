ESPN, Disney Move To Toss Religious Exemption Vaccine Suit

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 30, 2023, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Three former ESPN employees claiming they were illegally fired after being denied religious exemptions from the company's COVID-19 vaccine policy are trying to back up their case with a "conspiracy-laden narrative" of the government's supposed control over large, Fortune 50 companies in shaping public opinion about vaccination, argued ESPN, Disney and others in asking that the suit be thrown out....

