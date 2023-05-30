Duck Boat Captain Gets Indictment Tossed At 8th Circ.

By Mike Curley (May 30, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday dismissed the indictment of the captain of a duck boat that sank, killing 17, during a storm in 2018, finding that the lake on which the boat sank is not "navigable" and isn't within the federal courts' admiralty jurisdiction....

