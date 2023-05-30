Ex-Janitors At Twitter's NYC Office Sue For Back Pay

By Emily Brill (May 30, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Eleven union-represented janitors who used to clean Twitter's New York City office sued the social media company and its current cleaning contractor Tuesday, accusing them of breaking a city law designed to ensure stable income for building service workers whose contracts are terminated....

