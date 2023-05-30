Tribe-Linked Lender Sued Over Exorbitant Interest Rates

By Ali Sullivan (May 30, 2023, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A new class action in Illinois federal court is taking aim at an online lender's tribal ownership, accusing the lending entity of leveraging a Wisconsin Native American tribe's sovereign immunity to issue loans with illegally high interest rates....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS