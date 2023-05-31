NLRB Fights Tesla 5th Circ. Rehearing Bid In Musk Tweet Row

By Beverly Banks (May 31, 2023, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit shouldn't reconsider its decision finding that Elon Musk's tweet about union dues was an unlawful threat to workers, the National Labor Relations Board argued, telling the appeals court that its ruling doesn't contradict precedent....

