Georgia Restaurant Can't Escape Ex-Chef's Wage-And-OT Suit

By Joyce Hanson (May 31, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has refused to toss a lawsuit brought by a former chef accusing the restaurant where he had worked of failing to pay him at all, saying the ex-chef's belief that the Atlanta eatery earned $500,000 in annual sales is sufficient to survive dismissal....

