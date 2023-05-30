Clean Energy Largely Dodges Bullet From Texas Legislature

By Keith Goldberg (May 30, 2023, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The clean energy industry can breathe a sigh of relief as it was ultimately spared the worst of Texas legislation that threatened to severely restrict project development, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS