T-Mobile Gets Last Claim In Fake Ringtone Suit Dropped

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (May 31, 2023, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge dismissed a group of local carriers' last remaining claim of civil conspiracy in a longstanding suit accusing T-Mobile of using fake ringtones to trick customers into thinking dropped calls were their fault....

