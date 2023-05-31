Texas Law Doesn't Apply To La. Hurricane Claims, Firm Says

By Lynn LaRowe (May 31, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas law firm and two of its partners have urged a federal court to throw out class claims alleging they violated Texas barratry law via a purported scheme to solicit Louisiana storm victims as clients, arguing that the law cannot be applied beyond the Lone Star State's borders and that the claims against them are too vague to stand....

