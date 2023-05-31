Tribes Say Alaska Native Corp. Can Defend Controversial Mine

By Caleb Symons (May 31, 2023, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Three tribes suing to block the development of a massive gold mine in southwestern Alaska said reluctantly that an Alaska Native corporation can defend the mining plans in court, setting up another fight over a project that has long divided Indigenous communities in the state....

