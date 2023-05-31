No Coverage For Exxon Mobil Site Fatality, 5th Circ. Told

By Jennifer Mandato (May 31, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The insurer for an Exxon Mobil subcontractor urged the Fifth Circuit to affirm that it doesn't have to defend or indemnify the general contractor's insurer in a lawsuit over a worker's on-the-job death, saying a lower court correctly found the decedent wasn't a covered employee under the subcontractor's policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS