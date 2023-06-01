Conn. Law Firm Withdraws From $1.65M Wage Dispute

By Christine DeRosa (June 1, 2023, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state court judge has released Pullman & Comley LLC from a more than five-year wage and hour class action between the owners of Chip's Family Restaurants and their servers after the firm said the defendant cannot afford to continue the litigation....

