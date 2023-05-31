3rd Circ. Frees Insurer From Covering $13M Fracking Claim

By Matthew Santoni (May 31, 2023, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A fracking company's insurer is off the hook for damages its client caused to another party's gas wells after the Third Circuit ruled Wednesday that claims for poor workmanship are not "occurrences" that would trigger coverage under Pennsylvania law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS