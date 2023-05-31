Pomerantz, 2 Others Vie To Lead Signature Bank Investor Suit

By Katryna Perera (May 31, 2023, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP has asked a New York federal judge to name it lead counsel of a proposed class of investors suing Signature Bank over statements made before the bank's collapse, while Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP have filed a competing joint bid for the lead counsel spot....

