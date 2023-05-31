Genentech Urges End To 'Threadbare' 401(k) Fees Suit

By Craig Clough (May 31, 2023, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Genentech urged a California federal judge to grant the biotechnology company an early win in a class action alleging it overcharged employees for 401(k) recordkeeping fees, saying there is "no need" for a bench trial on the "threadbare" allegations that are "totally exposed and ripe for summary judgment."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS