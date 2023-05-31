Trump Niece Presses NY Court To Revive Inheritance Suit

By Rachel Scharf (May 31, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Donald Trump's niece urged a Manhattan appeals court Wednesday to resurrect claims that the former president and his siblings stole her inheritance, saying she only signed a 2001 settlement release under threat of losing health insurance for a critically ill infant family member....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS