Co. Seeks Over $1M For Unpaid Work At US Army Facility

By Ganesh Setty (June 1, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. and the prime construction contractor for a U.S. Army facility failed to pay more than $1 million owed to a subcontractor after it performed all required work, the subcontractor told a Massachusetts federal court, accusing the prime contractor of breach of contract....

