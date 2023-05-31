NCAA Calls Baseball Coach Abuse Suit A 'Cut-And-Paste' Job

By Y. Peter Kang (May 31, 2023, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association says a suit accusing the college sports governing body of enabling the sexual harassment of University of San Francisco baseball players by two coaches is a "wholesale cut-and-paste" lawsuit from a previously dismissed case and wants an Indiana federal judge to toss the claims....

