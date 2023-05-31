Project Veritas Claims Founder Stole Donors After Suspension

By Dorothy Atkins (May 31, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Project Veritas sued its founder James O'Keefe in New York federal court Wednesday, alleging he "immediately" breached his employment agreement and stole donors to create rival O'Keefe Media Group after Project Veritas suspended him on allegations of berating female colleagues, missing meetings and misappropriating funds to fuel a lavish lifestyle....

