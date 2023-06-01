SD Tribe Calls Feds' Bid To Toss School Funding Suit 'Absurd'

By Crystal Owens (June 1, 2023, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota tribe accusing the federal government of overcollecting $1 million in education debt says an attempt by the Bureau of Indian Affairs to have the court dismiss the case as time-barred is "absurd," alleging it was impossible to file a timely appeal against a 2017 audit report....

