PG&E To Pay $50M To End Criminal Case Over Zogg Fire

By Dorothy Atkins (May 31, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has agreed to pay $50 million to resolve the Shasta County district attorney's criminal charges over its alleged role in sparking the 2020 Zogg fire, which destroyed hundreds of structures and killed four local residents including an 8-year-old, according to a PG&E statement Wednesday....

