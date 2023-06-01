5th Circ. Affirms Honda's Win Striking Experts In Airbag Row

By Gina Kim (May 31, 2023, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday upheld a Texas court's order ending a driver's case against Honda that claimed its defective airbags caused her eye injury following a car crash, noting it carefully considered her refusal to provide product liability experts for depositions that left her with nothing to show a defect caused her injury....

