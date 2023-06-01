NC Event Co. Fights To Keep Panthers Stadium Suit Alive

By Joyce Hanson (June 1, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- An event staffing company has asked a North Carolina federal court to deny a bid by the Carolina Panthers' stadium operator to toss its lawsuit over the provision of personnel for the NFL team's home games, saying the motion asserts unverified facts that don't appear in the record....

