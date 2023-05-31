Costco Reaches Deal In Slip-Fall Suit Days Before Trial

By Hailey Konnath (May 31, 2023, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Costco has reached a settlement with a California woman suing the wholesale retailer over her slip and fall at a San Jose store, a deal that comes just days before a trial was set to begin and shortly after a federal judge rejected dueling summary judgment bids....

