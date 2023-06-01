Texas Judge Grants Injunction on ATF's Pistol Braces Rule

By Jonathan Capriel (June 1, 2023, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has partially blocked the Biden administration from upping the regulations on pistols fitted with a stabilizing brace, saying the state would probably "suffer irreparable harm" financially should the change occur despite Texas not "detailing the exact dollar amount" it would cost its law enforcement....

