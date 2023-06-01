Ohio Panel Seals But Won't Toss Atty's Termination Suit

By Ryan Harroff (June 1, 2023, 1:36 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state appeals court declined to throw out a lawyer's wrongful termination suit against a government office she used to serve as general counsel for, but did rule that the lower court should have sealed her amended complaint for including details covered by attorney-client privilege....

