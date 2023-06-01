Texas Law Firm, Fired Attorney Wrap Up FMLA Dispute

By Patrick Hoff (June 1, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Black attorney and a Texas law firm told a federal court that they have resolved her lawsuit alleging that the firm terminated her for taking medical leave after experiencing pregnancy complications despite allowing a non-Black attorney to work from home after giving birth....

